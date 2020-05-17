Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) 12th Science result 2020 declared, check gseb.org
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the result for 12th science stream on Sunday (May 17, 2020). Candidates who have appeared for the Board examination can check the result through the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.
