Cyclone 'Amphan' likely to turn into very severe storm; landfall on West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts on May 20: MHA

The cyclonic storm 'Amphan', which is currently moving over Southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to turn into a very severe storm and make landfall on West Bengal coast on May 20, the home ministry said on Sunday. Amphan (pronounced as UM-PUN) is moving over Southeast Bay of Bengal and has been turning north-northwestwards at 6 kmph over past six hours, it said.


