Cyclone 'Amphan' likely to turn into very severe storm; landfall on West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts on May 20: MHA

IndiaTimes Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
The cyclonic storm 'Amphan', which is currently moving over Southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to turn into a very severe storm and make landfall on West Bengal coast on May 20, the home ministry said on Sunday. Amphan (pronounced as UM-PUN) is moving over Southeast Bay of Bengal and has been turning north-northwestwards at 6 kmph over past six hours, it said.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone 'Amphan' likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Cyclone 'Amphan' likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in Odisha's Bhubaneswar 01:18

 The cyclone 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hours, according to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. "In the next 12 hours, Cyclone 'Amphan' is likely to intensify. Fishermen advised not to venture into sea and return to coast till night. From tomorrow no...

