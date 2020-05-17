Centre to allocate additional Rs 40,000 crore under MGNREGA, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () In a major development, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced an increase of Rs 40,000 crores in allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MGNREGA) to provide employment boost. It is to be noted that budget estimate for MNREGA was Rs 61,500 crore
Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, on May 15 said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) package announced by the central government will benefit over 20,000 businesses in Goa. He said, "The new definition of MSME will also benefit the people of Goa. The related package announced by...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced raise in FDI from 49 percent to 74 percent in Defence manufacturing, while unveiling fourth tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime..