Centre to allocate additional Rs 40,000 crore under MGNREGA, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Zee News Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
In a major development, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced an increase of Rs 40,000 crores in allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MGNREGA) to provide employment boost. It is to be noted that budget estimate for MNREGA was Rs 61,500 crore
Credit: ANI - Published
