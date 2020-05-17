Soldier killed in encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () An Army personnel was killed in an ongoing gunbattle with terrorists in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday, officials said. The encounter started when security forces launched a joint operation in Posta-Potra village in Gundana area, 26 kms from Doda town, following information about presence of some...
One terrorist has been neutralized in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda by security forces. The encounter took place in Doda's Gundna Village on May 17. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the operation was launched late last night. However, the operation is still underway.
Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh on Srinagar terrorist encounter said that the two terrorists killed in the encounter on May 18 have been identified. "They have been identified as Junaid Ashraf Khan..
People paid last respects to Lance Naik Raj Singh in Gurugram on May 18. He lost his life in action in J-K's Doda on May 17. Family, neighbours mourned his supreme sacrifice. One terrorist belonging to..