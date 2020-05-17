Global  

Soldier killed in encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Doda

Mid-Day Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
An Army personnel was killed in an ongoing gunbattle with terrorists in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday, officials said. The encounter started when security forces launched a joint operation in Posta-Potra village in Gundana area, 26 kms from Doda town, following information about presence of some...
