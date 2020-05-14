Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown extended in T.N. till May 31, public transport to resume in 25 districts

Hindu Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
In 12 other districts, including Chennai, curbs will continue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Speaking in Confined Spaces Can Spread COVID-19, Study Says [Video]

Speaking in Confined Spaces Can Spread COVID-19, Study Says

Speaking in Confined Spaces Can Spread COVID-19, Study Says The analysis can be found in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. It says that coronavirus..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:43Published
Watch Live: Grant Shapps Leads Daily Coronavirus Briefing [Video]

Watch Live: Grant Shapps Leads Daily Coronavirus Briefing

As government urges people to avoid public transport where possible, transport secretary Grant Shapps leads the daily press briefing. He is expected to be joined by deputy chief scientific adviser..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIOPublished

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pkrsahu123

Pradeep kumar RT @PIB_India: #Lockdown4 #lockdownextension #lockdown extended till May 31st #IndiaFightsCoronavirus https://t.co/jZ7rnP05lP 3 seconds ago

Herophine98

 RT @ANI: During the extended lockdown till 31st May, the night curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals, for… 3 seconds ago

bjp_rnkumar003

Naveen Kumar BJP RT @airnewsalerts: After NDMA extended the #lockdown till May 31, National Executive Committee releases a detailed guideline to be followed… 6 seconds ago

_dhaval_parmar_

dhavalparmar RT @Anki0304: #Lockdown4 Lockdown extended till 31st May,a kind request 2 all d state & central govt.Plz make proper arrangements for the m… 10 seconds ago

ris22rj

Some cookie guy they extended lockdown till 30th may here, not surprising but kinda a major downfall since half of the year is alre… https://t.co/jritTNoRL6 16 seconds ago

NatureLover1359

GoodVibes🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: All social, political, religious functions, and places of worship to remain shut during extended lockdown till May 31: MHA 18 seconds ago

masterasraf

MD ASHRAF ALI RT @asadowaisi: An unplanned, unconstitutional lockdown is being extended without ANY consultations or details even till the last minute. T… 24 seconds ago

Vaibhav27502668

Vaibhav RT @iamsinghsahabb: #Lockdown4 Extended till 31-May. We always Respect #Government does Government care us?? Where we bring money to pay EM… 26 seconds ago