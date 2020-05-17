Congress` Anand Sharma challenges govt on Aatmanirbhar package, says its only 1.6% of GDP, not 10%

Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Hours after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the fifth and final tranche of the stimulus package in New Delhi on Sunday (May 17, 2020), senior Congress leader Anand Sharma questioned the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat package claiming the announcments are worth Rs 3.22 lakh cr and not Rs 20 lakh crore as earlier announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 👓 View full article

