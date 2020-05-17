Allocation of additional funds exposes BJP claim about MGNREGA: Congress
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () With the Centre sanctioning additional funds for job creation under the MGNREGA, the UP Congress on Sunday said the BJP has been exposed about its claim regarding the scheme, once dubbed as a 'living monument' of poverty by PM Narendra Modi.
