Coronavirus outbreak: 1,206 Maharashtra police personnel test COVID-19 positive so far
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () With an increase of 66 new cases in the past 24 hours, the number of total positive COVID-19 police personnel in Maharashtra reached 1,206 on Sunday. According to a bulletin by the Maharashtra Police, the number of active cases among its ranks stands at 912, while 283 have been cured and discharged as of date.
Artist came up with a unique idea to spread awareness about coronavirus in Mumbai. He made two paintings on Eastern Express Highway. In one painting, he made coronavirus while in other one, he thanked Mumbai police for protecting people. 35058 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in...
This man was a police officer and feared his exposure to the public made it too risky to see his son. His sister bought the little boy an inflatable suit that he wore as safety measure, and hugged his..