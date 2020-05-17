Coronavirus outbreak: 1,206 Maharashtra police personnel test COVID-19 positive so far

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Karan Johar on self-isolation after two household staff test COVID-19 positive



Two members of Karan Johar's household staff have tested coronavirus positive. While the filmmaker and his family have tested negative, they will be in self-isolation for the next 14.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:38 Published 2 hours ago Police Officer Dad Hugs his Son After Two Months Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak



This man was a police officer and feared his exposure to the public made it too risky to see his son. His sister bought the little boy an inflatable suit that he wore as safety measure, and hugged his.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:25 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this