Recent related videos from verified sources All e-passes issued by Delhi Police to remain valid till May 17: MS Randhawa



The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on May 03 announced that it will be implementing all lockdown relaxations proposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from May 03 in Delhi. Reacting on the issue,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Indian Navy to honour coronavirus warriors for their relentless fight against COVID-19



Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy conducted rehearsals of the armed forces on May 02 to show gratitude to covid-19 warriors in Kerala and Mumbai. The armed forces will express their gratitude to all.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this