Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown extension: Delhi metro to remain shut till May 31

IndiaTimes Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Metro services will remain closed for commuters till May 31, in view of the lockdown extension, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said. "In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters till 31st May. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available. You may reach us at [email protected]," the DMRC tweeted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: NMRC prepares Sector-51 Metro Station for post lockdown services

NMRC prepares Sector-51 Metro Station for post lockdown services 01:23

 Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. on May 17 sanitized and readies Sector-51 Metro Station for operation in coming days. The NMRC is making preparations to tackle the spread of COVID-19 once the nationwide lockdown ends and the government allows metro services to begin. The commuters will also have to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

DMRC ready to run metro, centre to take final call: Delhi Transport Minister [Video]

DMRC ready to run metro, centre to take final call: Delhi Transport Minister

Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, on May 15 said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is ready to run the metro but final decision will be taken by the central government. While speaking..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Coronavirus lockdown: Assumed to be dead, Uday returns home after 3 years [Video]

Coronavirus lockdown: Assumed to be dead, Uday returns home after 3 years

A boy from Dilwari village in Chhatarpur, named Uday, who was assumed dead after he went missing three years ago, has returned home amid coronavirus lockdown. Uday said, "I fled to Delhi as some people..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Metro to remain suspended till May 31 due to lockdown

After the Centre announced the third extension of the nationwide lockdown that continued the suspension of metro rail services, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation...
DNA

DMRC trains staff amid lockdown, says decision on resumption of metro services on Centre

Protocols for social distancing and other safety norms are being worked upon for passengers for using metro trains and station premises whenever services are...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rakesh_Kotian

Rakesh Kotian RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Delhi Metro to remain suspended till May 31 due to COVID-19 lockdown extension #Coronavirus #DMRC #DelhiMetro #Coronav… 3 minutes ago

RajeshBist555

Rajesh Bist RT @ANI: In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters till 31st May. Our… 8 minutes ago

shwetaa_9

Shweta Mishra RT @NewsMobileIndia: In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters till 3… 20 minutes ago

ssharma68

Lt. Cmdr S K Sharma Delhi Metro to remain suspended till May 31 due to COVID-19 lockdown extension https://t.co/oRfHMgWZ3f 53 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Delhi Metro to remain suspended till May 31 due to COVID-19 lockdown extension #Coronavirus #DMRC #DelhiMetro… https://t.co/FSpRv9OCJC 1 hour ago

Moumita08596765

Moumita Mondal In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters til… https://t.co/mCu3wwGiye 1 hour ago

htdelhi

HT Delhi #Lockdown4 | Metro services will remain closed for commuters till May 31, in view of the lockdown extension, the De… https://t.co/xx3YqQ583G 2 hours ago