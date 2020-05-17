Lockdown extension: Delhi metro to remain shut till May 31
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Metro services will remain closed for commuters till May 31, in view of the lockdown extension, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said. "In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters till 31st May. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available. You may reach us at [email protected]," the DMRC tweeted.
Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. on May 17 sanitized and readies Sector-51 Metro Station for operation in coming days. The NMRC is making preparations to tackle the spread of COVID-19 once the nationwide lockdown ends and the government allows metro services to begin.
Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, on May 15 said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is ready to run the metro but final decision will be taken by the central government.
