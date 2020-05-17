Lockdown extension: Delhi metro to remain shut till May 31

Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Metro services will remain closed for commuters till May 31, in view of the lockdown extension, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said. "In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters till 31st May. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available. You may reach us at [email protected] ," the DMRC tweeted. 👓 View full article

