Lockdown 4.0: Hotels to remain closed; restaurants to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items

Mid-Day Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those engaged in the battle against COVID-19, will remain closed in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown that has been extended till May 31, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday.



Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues guidelines on measures to be...
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi to send proposal to Centre on post-lockdown relaxations: CM Kejriwal

Delhi to send proposal to Centre on post-lockdown relaxations: CM Kejriwal 02:09

 Informing about the suggestions that Delhi government received on post lockdown relaxations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that a proposal will be sent to Centre today. "We had sought suggestion from people, we have received more than 5 lakh suggestions. Based on these suggestions, we will...

