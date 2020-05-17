Lockdown 4.0: Metro services, malls, cinema halls, religious places to be barred
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () The nationwide lockdown 4.0 will end on May 31, said a National Disaster Management (NDMA) order, which came after Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu already announced the extension till the month-end.
In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, nationwide lockdown extended till May 31. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for lockdown 4.0. According to new guidelines, all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums,...
The govt has extended the national lockdown for two more weeks but eased the restrictions, to a larger extent in orange and green zones. Air travel, rail, metro and inter-state movement of people will..
