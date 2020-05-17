Global  

Lockdown 4.0: Metro services, malls, cinema halls, religious places to be barred

Zee News Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
The nationwide lockdown 4.0 will end on May 31, said a National Disaster Management (NDMA) order, which came after Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu already announced the extension till the month-end.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31

Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31 01:47

 In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, nationwide lockdown extended till May 31. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for lockdown 4.0. According to new guidelines, all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums,...

Public spaces, flight ops, shopping malls to remain shut till May 31: MHA guidelines on lockdown 4.0

Prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of flight and Metro services will remain in force till May 31 as...
IndiaTimes

Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles allowed

Prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of flight and Metro services will remain in force till May 31 as...
IndiaTimes


