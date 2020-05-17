As cyclone 'Amphan' is approaching Odisha, the State has to evacuate around 50,000 to 60,000 people, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Going with the past experiences, we are taking IMD forecast seriously. We will have to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people....
A powerful cyclone slammed into eastern India on Wednesday. The damaging storm brought heavy rain, wind and waves to the area in devastating force. Millions of people were evacuated from the area in an..
