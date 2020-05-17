

Recent related videos from verified sources Powerful Cyclone Slams Into India



A powerful cyclone slammed into eastern India on Wednesday. The damaging storm brought heavy rain, wind and waves to the area in devastating force. Millions of people were evacuated from the area in an.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published now Heavy rain hits eastern India as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall



Heavy rain hits apartment blocks as Cyclone Amphan smashes into eastern India today (May 20). Footage from a balcony in the city of Baruipur in West Bengal shows the heavy downpours at 1:30pm local.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Cyclone Amphan to make landfall today, winds at 165 km/hr likely to hit Bengal, North Odisha

Indian Express 11 hours ago



Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in northern part of Odisha Super Cyclone Amphan left a trail of destructions in Odisha on Wednesday as it moved towards West Bengal grazing the northern part of the state to make landfall...

IndiaTimes 3 hours ago



