Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Amphan: Odisha has to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people, says State Chief Secy

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha has to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people, says State Chief Secy 02:52

 As cyclone 'Amphan' is approaching Odisha, the State has to evacuate around 50,000 to 60,000 people, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Going with the past experiences, we are taking IMD forecast seriously. We will have to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people....

Powerful Cyclone Slams Into India [Video]

Powerful Cyclone Slams Into India

A powerful cyclone slammed into eastern India on Wednesday. The damaging storm brought heavy rain, wind and waves to the area in devastating force. Millions of people were evacuated from the area in an..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Heavy rain hits eastern India as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall [Video]

Heavy rain hits eastern India as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall

Heavy rain hits apartment blocks as Cyclone Amphan smashes into eastern India today (May 20). Footage from a balcony in the city of Baruipur in West Bengal shows the heavy downpours at 1:30pm local..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Cyclone Amphan to make landfall today, winds at 165 km/hr likely to hit Bengal, North Odisha


Indian Express

Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in northern part of Odisha

Super Cyclone Amphan left a trail of destructions in Odisha on Wednesday as it moved towards West Bengal grazing the northern part of the state to make landfall...
IndiaTimes

