PM Modi's popularity soars as India weathers Covid pandemic

IndiaTimes Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Recent opinion polls show that in the past few months Modi's already high approval ratings have soared even higher, touching 80%, even 90%. Unlike two of the populist leaders to whom he is often compared, Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Modi is weathering this crisis quite well.
