PM Modi's popularity soars as India weathers Covid pandemic
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Recent opinion polls show that in the past few months Modi's already high approval ratings have soared even higher, touching 80%, even 90%. Unlike two of the populist leaders to whom he is often compared, Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Modi is weathering this crisis quite well.
The United States on Friday said that it is sending many ventilators to India to help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump told reporters on May 15. "We are sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we are sending quite a few...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates via video conferencing on May 14. The dignitaries discussed global response to COVID-19. They also..