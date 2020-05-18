Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amphan to turn into a super cyclone before making a landfall in West Bengal, predicts IMD

Zee News Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Cyclone Amphan has gathered strength and is expected to intensify into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” in the next six hours, the Indian Meteorological Body (IMD) said in its latest bulletin on Monday (May 18). According to IMD, cyclone Amphan would cross the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 20 and before making a landfall, the intensity of Amphan would be of a Super Cyclone.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Amphan likely to make landfall on May 20 as very severe storm: IMD Bhubaneswar

Amphan likely to make landfall on May 20 as very severe storm: IMD Bhubaneswar 02:20

 While speaking to media on May 17, the Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas spoke on Cyclone Amphan. He said, "Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan: 'Warning cage no 2' hoisted at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: 'Warning cage no 2' hoisted at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram

Pamban port authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage no. 2' at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram. It was hoisted in view of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan'. According to India Meteorological..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Cyclone Amphan: NDRF officials warn people to not to go near sea in WB's East Midnapore [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: NDRF officials warn people to not to go near sea in WB's East Midnapore

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed ahead of Cyclone Amphan, which is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Island (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; West Bengal, Odisha likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' hovering over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is likely to "intensify" further into a "severe cyclonic storm" during next 12...
Mid-Day

Cyclone 'Amphan' likely to turn into very severe storm; landfall on West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts on May 20: MHA

The cyclonic storm 'Amphan', which is currently moving over Southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to turn into a very severe storm and make landfall on West Bengal...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

BArora79

Brijesh Arora RT @dna: #Amphan likely to turn into 'Super Cyclone' before landfall: IMD #AmphanCyclone https://t.co/FRegv75IRn 6 minutes ago

reportersujan

Sujan Dutta RT @Rubenbanerjee: Prayers with those in likely path of #CycloneAmphan. It's supposedly becoming a Super Cyclone. @Outlookindia https://t.… 13 minutes ago

dna

DNA #Amphan likely to turn into 'Super Cyclone' before landfall: IMD #AmphanCyclone https://t.co/FRegv75IRn 13 minutes ago

coastaldigest

coastaldigest.com Cyclone Amphan intensifies into ‘extremely severe storm’, likely to turn ‘super cyclonic’: IMD https://t.co/O8je5xsl5n 14 minutes ago

Rubenbanerjee

Ruben Banerjee Prayers with those in likely path of #CycloneAmphan. It's supposedly becoming a Super Cyclone. @Outlookindia https://t.co/YH6GhAUXka 14 minutes ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine #Amphan is now steadily gathering more strength as it moves in the sea and could assume the proportions of a super… https://t.co/4YTPPuVklq 15 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #CycloneAmphan will turn into 'super severe', likely to hit WB on May 20: IMD | These areas are at most risk https://t.co/9XJhjihPoy 21 minutes ago

harshdeeprapal

Harshie Rapal 🍋🍸 Nope! https://t.co/k9tAk6eYJy 23 minutes ago