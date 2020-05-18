Amphan to turn into a super cyclone before making a landfall in West Bengal, predicts IMD

Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Cyclone Amphan has gathered strength and is expected to intensify into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” in the next six hours, the Indian Meteorological Body (IMD) said in its latest bulletin on Monday (May 18). According to IMD, cyclone Amphan would cross the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 20 and before making a landfall, the intensity of Amphan would be of a Super Cyclone. 👓 View full article

