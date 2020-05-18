Amphan to turn into a super cyclone before making a landfall in West Bengal, predicts IMD
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Cyclone Amphan has gathered strength and is expected to intensify into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” in the next six hours, the Indian Meteorological Body (IMD) said in its latest bulletin on Monday (May 18). According to IMD, cyclone Amphan would cross the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 20 and before making a landfall, the intensity of Amphan would be of a Super Cyclone.
While speaking to media on May 17, the Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas spoke on Cyclone Amphan. He said, "Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm."