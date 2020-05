Daily News Mumbai`s BEST employees go on `lockdown` after 8 staffers die of coronavirus COVID-19 https://t.co/qngzQyRf7C 10 minutes ago Shiv Kumar Verma RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: https://t.co/AapBo2sydW Mumbai's BEST employees go on 'lockdown' after 8 staffers die of coronavirus COVID-19 14 minutes ago Zee News English https://t.co/AapBo2sydW Mumbai's BEST employees go on 'lockdown' after 8 staffers die of coronavirus COVID-19 55 minutes ago The Hindu RT @THMumbai: Workers decided not observe a #lockdown and stay at home as they felt responsible for the employees and workers of other esse… 2 hours ago The Hindu-Mumbai Workers decided not observe a #lockdown and stay at home as they felt responsible for the employees and workers of… https://t.co/w9NzPeJGdO 2 hours ago Hypocrite-bitch BEST is going on strike from monday. 6 of their employees died due to corona. Umm hmm https://t.co/XxCfur2MOM 3 days ago