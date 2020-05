Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases among BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) employees, the umbrella body of major BEST unions has called for a "lockdown" or strike from Monday (May 18). The decision is going to create a lot of trouble of coronavirus-hit Mumbai because BEST buses are the only mode of public transport presently operational in the city.