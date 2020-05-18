Global  

BSEB Bihar Board to release 10th result 2020 on this date; check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for more updates

Zee News Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
The evaluation of Bihar Board class 10th exam answer sheet has been completed by the board and marks of students are compiled and fed into the computer system. The BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is most likely to be declared on Monday, i.e. on May 20, although an official confirmation on the same remains awaited. 
