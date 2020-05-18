Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NCW asks TikTok to delete account of TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui for posting video on instigating violence against women

Zee News Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
In a major trouble trouble for TikTok influencer Faizal Siddiqui, National Commission for Women (NCW) has contacted TikTok India to remove delete of Siddiqui and delete a video in which Siddiqui is allegedly instigating people to commit violent against women.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: This uncooked Burger King patty has people spiraling

This uncooked Burger King patty has people spiraling 01:08

 In today’s fast-food drama, a TikTok user is callingout Burger King and claiming that the restaurantserved him a severely undercooked chicken patty.On April 27, TikTok user tccausey24uploaded a video of what appears tobe a Burger King chicken sandwich. In the video, which has more than205,000...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biting into this juice bottle sounds like eating a crunchy apple [Video]

Biting into this juice bottle sounds like eating a crunchy apple

Martinelli’s apple juice is going viralon TikTok for the strangest reason.Biting into the short, stout bottlesof juice apparently makes the same soundas biting into a super crunchy..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:21Published
TikToker shares video of 'interesting' sweating condition [Video]

TikToker shares video of 'interesting' sweating condition

A teenager is going viral after sharing a video of her self-described “weird, undiagnosed” condition.TikTok user Madi Fischer shared the clip on May 12, where it’s since received more than..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NCW demands removal of TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui's account after his video on instigating violence against women

The official Twitter page of National Commission for Women (NCW) sent a notice to TikTok India on the removal of user Faizal Siddiqui's account.
DNA

FIR filed against TikTok star Amir Siddiqui's brother Faizal for promoting acid attack on women

People are demanding arrest of Faizal Siddiqui after an FIR has been filed against him for promoting acid attack on women through TikTok. The NCW has taken...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yogesh0707795

Yogesh Dadhich RT @gsouvik1: NCW asks TikTok India to delete Faizal Siddiqui's account for 'instigating violence against women' | Indiablooms - First Port… 2 hours ago

Yogesh0707795

Yogesh Dadhich RT @indiablooms: NCW asks TikTok India to delete Faizal Siddiqui's account for 'instigating violence against women' https://t.co/cUKnHCdrZW… 2 hours ago

indiablooms

India Blooms NCW asks TikTok India to delete Faizal Siddiqui's account for 'instigating violence against women'… https://t.co/1qthRiQWUI 2 hours ago

gsouvik1

Souvik Ghosh NCW asks TikTok India to delete Faizal Siddiqui's account for 'instigating violence against women' | Indiablooms -… https://t.co/Z4xuZ8uESV 2 hours ago

indiablooms

India Blooms NCW asks TikTok India to delete Faizal Siddiqui's account for 'instigating violence against women' | Indiablooms -… https://t.co/jDxHNu5Jz8 2 hours ago

rllyarianna

ari if someone on tiktok ever asks me if i listen to girl in red i’ll simply delete my account 10 hours ago