NCW asks TikTok to delete account of TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui for posting video on instigating violence against women
Monday, 18 May 2020 () In a major trouble trouble for TikTok influencer Faizal Siddiqui, National Commission for Women (NCW) has contacted TikTok India to remove delete of Siddiqui and delete a video in which Siddiqui is allegedly instigating people to commit violent against women.
