Union HRD Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Speaks About How Indian Education System Combats with COVID-19

Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a lockdown, there has been significant impact on people with respect to health, shelter and education. Due to the pandemic, there has been uncertainty with respect to the education system in the country. Radio City, India’s leading radio network,... While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a lockdown, there has been significant impact on people with respect to health, shelter and education. Due to the pandemic, there has been uncertainty with respect to the education system in the country. Radio City, India’s leading radio network, 👓 View full article

