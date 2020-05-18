Global  

Union HRD Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Speaks About How Indian Education System Combats with COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 18 May 2020
Union HRD Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Speaks About How Indian Education System Combats with COVID-19While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a lockdown, there has been significant impact on people with respect to health, shelter and education. Due to the pandemic, there has been uncertainty with respect to the education system in the country. Radio City, India’s leading radio network,...
Video credit: ANI
News video: HRD Minister wishes students good luck after announcement of pending CBSE exams

HRD Minister wishes students good luck after announcement of pending CBSE exams

 Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on CBSE examinations date announcement said that there are certain centers in Delhi where only high school examinations will take place. He said, "Apart from this, the left-over inter examinations will be conducted across India."

