FIR filed against TikTok star Amir Siddiqui's brother Faizal for promoting acid attack on women Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

People are demanding arrest of Faizal Siddiqui after an FIR has been filed against him for promoting acid attack on women through TikTok. The NCW has taken notice of the matter. 👓 View full article

