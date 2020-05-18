Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family placed under quarantine by the police

Bollywood Life Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui said the actor came to his ancestral place to celebrate Eid with his family. He, however, said the actor will not meet anyone outside the family in the wake of the situation arising out of coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources

Nawazuddin went to UP for medical reason

Today, it was reported that Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana, Uttar...
IndiaTimes

Entertainment news: Nawazuddin Siddiqui quarantined with family at his home in Uttar Pradesh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. He and his family have been asked to remain in home quarantine till May 25.
Zee News

