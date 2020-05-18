Coronavirus pandemic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family placed under quarantine by the police



Recent related videos from verified sources Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31



In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, nationwide lockdown extended till May 31. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for lockdown 4.0. According to new guidelines, all cinema.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published 18 hours ago COVID-19: Maharashtra govt runs buses for migrant workers in Mumbai



The state government of Maharashtra has arranged facility of buses for migrant workers in Mumbai amid coronavirus pandemic. Around 20 buses are going daily to drop these workers till borders of Madhya.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Nawazuddin went to UP for medical reason Today, it was reported that Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana, Uttar...

IndiaTimes 1 hour ago



Entertainment news: Nawazuddin Siddiqui quarantined with family at his home in Uttar Pradesh Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. He and his family have been asked to remain in home quarantine till May 25.

Zee News 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this