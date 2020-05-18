UP govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi's offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers, seeks details
Monday, 18 May 2020 () The Uttar Pradesh government has accepted an offer by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to allow the party ferry migrant labourers back home in buses arranged by it.
The state government of Maharashtra has arranged facility of buses for migrant workers in Mumbai amid coronavirus pandemic. Around 20 buses are going daily to drop these workers till borders of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. The facility of buses got started from May 11. The Maharashtra government is...