UP govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi's offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers, seeks details

Monday, 18 May 2020
The Uttar Pradesh government has accepted an offer by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to allow the party ferry migrant labourers back home in buses arranged by it.
