Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Apparently, this has left her 7 million followers on Instagram highly disappointed as they keenly await for each little update from Priya Prakash Varrier, and are hoping that she soon reactivates her account. Most of the starlet's followers were accumulated post the song release from her Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love, in which her wink went viral in no time and had turned her into a household name. 👓 View full article