India has about 7.1 confirmed Covid-19 cases per lakh population: Health ministry

Monday, 18 May 2020

India has about 7.1 Covid-19 positive cases per lakh population, much lower than the global average of 60, the Union ministry of health and family welfare ( MoHFW ) said on Monday."In terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population vis-a-vis approximately 60 cases per lakh population for the world as a whole. Aggressive and early measures have shown encouraging results," said the ministry in a statement.


