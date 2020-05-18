Global  

India has about 7.1 confirmed Covid-19 cases per lakh population: Health ministry

IndiaTimes Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
India has about 7.1 Covid-19 positive cases per lakh population, much lower than the global average of 60, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday."In terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population vis-a-vis approximately 60 cases per lakh population for the world as a whole. Aggressive and early measures have shown encouraging results," said the ministry in a statement.
