Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir`s Srinagar

Zee News Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
An encounter broke out between a joint team of security forces and terrorists in Nawakadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in the wee hours of Tuesday (May 19).
Credit: ANI - Published
