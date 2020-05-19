Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IAF looking for 114 multirole fighters, 100 AMCA, over 200 LCA Tejas, confirms Air Force Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria

Zee News Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
In future, the Indian Air Force is planning to acquire 450 fighter aircraft for deployment on the northern and western frontiers of the country, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Air Force ready 24x7 to attack terrorist camps across LoC in PoK if need arises: IAF Chief

Air Force ready 24x7 to attack terrorist camps across LoC in PoK if need arises: IAF Chief 01:24

 Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on May 18 said, "If the situation demands so, of course, Indian Air Force is ready 24x7." He was replying to a question that if his force is ready to take out any terrorist camp or launchpad across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Related videos from verified sources

Extreme jet blast from an Royal Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster as it performs go around manoeuvre at Bristol Airport, UK [Video]

Extreme jet blast from an Royal Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster as it performs go around manoeuvre at Bristol Airport, UK

A plane enthusiast was blown away by this gigantic Royal Air Force plane performing a training exercise at Bristol Airport in southwest England on Tuesday (May 26).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
U.S. Air Force Drops Height Requirements, Paving the Way For More Female Pilots [Video]

U.S. Air Force Drops Height Requirements, Paving the Way For More Female Pilots

The U.S. Air Force is making a big move that would allow for more female pilots to join the ranks.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maitri1

Sankar Mani IAF looking for 114 multirole fighters, 100 AMCA, over 200 LCA Tejas, confirms Air Force Chief ACM RKS Bhad... https://t.co/xA5BVDfQ4f 6 days ago

sn_ojha

Dr S N Ojha🇮🇳 শ্রী নারায়ণ ওঝা RT @manisha_kataki: IAF looking for 114 multirole fighters, 100 AMCA, over 200 LCA Tejas, confirms Air Force Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria. https… 1 week ago

HritankarC

Hritankar Chakraborty RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #IAF looking for 114 multirole fighters, 100 AMCA, over 200 LCA Tejas, confirms Air Force Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria http… 1 week ago

manisha_kataki

Manisha Kataki IAF looking for 114 multirole fighters, 100 AMCA, over 200 LCA Tejas, confirms Air Force Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria. https://t.co/VVfRihXcvH 1 week ago

BhanKaran

KARAN BHAN IAF looking for 114 multirole fighters, 100 AMCA, over 200 LCA Tejas, confirms Air Force Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria https://t.co/p9fi2Hmb3f 1 week ago

abhirashi_18

Abhinav Gupta RT @PrudentHermit: So nay sayers here it is officially ! IAF looking for 114 multirole fighters, 100 AMCA, over 200 LCA Tejas, confirms A… 1 week ago

PrudentHermit

🅷🅴🆁🅼🅸🆃 @narayananiyer86 Will give two 1. https://t.co/fJUCcQimCy 2. https://t.co/dzCoqKugwc 1 week ago

maitri1

Sankar Mani Whereas it may take nearly a decade or so for Indian economy to come back to normalcy and more if we continue to pu… https://t.co/foEEfs7514 1 week ago