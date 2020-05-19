IAF looking for 114 multirole fighters, 100 AMCA, over 200 LCA Tejas, confirms Air Force Chief ACM RKS Bhadauria
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () In future, the Indian Air Force is planning to acquire 450 fighter aircraft for deployment on the northern and western frontiers of the country, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Monday.
Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on May 18 said, "If the situation demands so, of course, Indian Air Force is ready 24x7." He was replying to a question that if his force is ready to take out any terrorist camp or launchpad across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.