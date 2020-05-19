Global  

Lockdown: Buses, cabs, trains to start running in Karnataka from today

Mid-Day Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Easing COVID-19 induced lockdown norms further, the Karnataka government on Monday allowed buses of all the four state transport corporations to operate, except in red and containment zones, from tomorrow. Private buses have also been permitted to run their services, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Only 30...
