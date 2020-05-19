With 4,970 new cases, India coronavirus COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh mark
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases crossed one lakh mark on Tuesday (May 19, 2020) with total number of cases rising to 1.01 lakh, with a rise of 4,970 cases in past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data. In the past 24 hours, 134 people lost there lives in India due to the deadly virus.
