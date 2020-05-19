Global  

With 4,970 new cases, India coronavirus COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh mark

Zee News Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases crossed one lakh mark on Tuesday (May 19, 2020) with total number of cases rising to 1.01 lakh, with a rise of 4,970 cases in past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data. In the past 24 hours, 134 people lost there lives in India due to the deadly virus.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: France Records 70 New COVID-19 Cases After Reopening Schools

France Records 70 New COVID-19 Cases After Reopening Schools 00:42

 France has recorded 70 new cases of the novel coronavirus since last week. All 70 were found in schools that were allowed to reopen last week, reports Business Insider. After two months of lockdown, France has begun to lift restrictions. This includes the reopening of some shops and preschools and...

