A 70-year-old man who landed at his house in a village in Uttarakhand on Saturday, some 45 years after he had abandoned his family, was shown the door by his wife and children. After his homecoming dream turned sour, the septuagenarian who had nowhere to go was quarantined at the panchayat bhawan in Jestwadi village in Chinyalisaur block of Uttarkashi district.