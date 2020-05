Chintanˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ RT @PTI_News: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members placed under 14-day home quarantine after they reach Budhana town… 21 minutes ago www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Nawazuddin Siddiqui put under 14-day home quarantine in Muzaffarnagar after travelling from Mumbai;… https://t.co/ONcy1kBf04 45 minutes ago www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Nawazuddin Siddiqui put under 14-day home quarantine in Muzaffarnagar after travelling from Mumbai......… https://t.co/W0raFt4eh0 4 hours ago Nirmit19#India RT @TPE_connect: Nawazuddin Siddiqui put under 14-day home quarantine in Muzaffarnagar after travelling from Mumbai..... #NawazuddinSiddiqu… 5 hours ago Shrinath Vashishtha 🇮🇳 Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members placed under 14-day home quarantine after they reach Bud… https://t.co/Q8K1CEcvZu 6 hours ago www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Nawazuddin Siddiqui put under 14-day home quarantine in Muzaffarnagar after travelling from Mumbai.....… https://t.co/wseJAeckg4 7 hours ago ismail RT @timesofindia: #COVID19 | Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members placed under 14-day home quarantine after they rea… 9 hours ago www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Nawazuddin Siddiqui put under 14-day home quarantine in Muzaffarnagar after travelling from Mumbai....… https://t.co/HXIao8KJLw 10 hours ago