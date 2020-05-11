Global  

Coronavirus in India LIVE: With 122 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan mounts to 5,629

DNA Tuesday, 19 May 2020
New MHA guidelines under Lockdown 4.0 have been enforced
News video: Coronavirus: India reports 4,987 new cases in 24 hours, biggest single day jump | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: India reports 4,987 new cases in 24 hours, biggest single day jump | Oneindia News 02:34

 Union Health Ministry said today India has crossed the 90,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases as it recorded the biggest single-day jump of 4,987 new patients, bringing the total to 90,927 cases so far, including 2,872 deaths, . Of the total deaths linked to COVID-19, 120 patients died in the...

