Bihar Board 10th result 2020 may release on this date, check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for results

Zee News Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
The result of Bihar Board Class 10 or matric examination is expected to be announced on Wednesday (May 20). According to sources, the verification process of half of the toppers has been completed and the Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar board Class 10 examination will be declared after the completion of verification process.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: UP Board copies being checked with proper social distancing guidelines

UP Board copies being checked with proper social distancing guidelines 02:27

 Teachers returned to the centres to continued checking copies in Gorakhpur as UP Board class 10th and 12th results are to be announced in June. Social distancing measures were followed strictly during the process. Administration also provided teachers with masks, gloves and sanitizers.

