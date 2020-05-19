Bihar Board 10th result 2020 may release on this date, check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for results
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () The result of Bihar Board Class 10 or matric examination is expected to be announced on Wednesday (May 20). According to sources, the verification process of half of the toppers has been completed and the Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar board Class 10 examination will be declared after the completion of verification process.
