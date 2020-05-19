From 100 to 1 lakh Covid cases: How India compares
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () As per the ministry of health and family welfare, it took India 64 days to report 100 to 100,000 cases. India crossed the 100,000 mark after eight weeks into the lockdown and a death toll of over 3,000. In the US, coronavirus infection cases increased from 100 to 1,00,000 in 25 days, while it took 30 days for the cases to reach the 1 lakh-mark in Spain.
From India supporting a call for an international probe into the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, to Maharashtra witnessing a new 24-hour record increase in infections - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The Union government has extended the nationwide lockdown till May...
The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases crossed one lakh mark on Tuesday (May 19, 2020) with total number of cases rising to 1.01 lakh, with a rise of 4,970 cases... Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Mid-Day •DNA