From 100 to 1 lakh Covid cases: How India compares

As per the ministry of health and family welfare, it took India 64 days to report 100 to 100,000 cases. India crossed the 100,000 mark after eight weeks into the lockdown and a death toll of over 3,000. In the US, coronavirus infection cases increased from 100 to 1,00,000 in 25 days, while it took 30 days for the cases to reach the 1 lakh-mark in Spain. 👓 View full article

