The second terrorist has also been killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces at Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier today informed of one terrorist being killed by the security forces. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, both terrorists who were killed belong to Hijbul Mujahideen , and weapons and ammunition were recovered during the encounter.