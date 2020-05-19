Global  

Cyclone Amphan approaches Odisha coast — States likely to be hit after it makes a landfall

Zee News Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Cyclone Amphan, which has intensified into an extremely super cyclone, is all set to make the landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The cyclone is rapidly moving towards the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh and is expected to make a landfall on May 20. At the time of the landfall, Cyclone Amphan is expected to carry wind speed of 155-165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph. The states of Odisha and West Bengal have been on high alert. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all possible help to bo both states to deal with the situation arising out of its movement. 
Credit: ANI
News video: Cyclone Amphan: Odisha has to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people, says State Chief Secy

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha has to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people, says State Chief Secy 02:52

 As cyclone 'Amphan' is approaching Odisha, the State has to evacuate around 50,000 to 60,000 people, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Going with the past experiences, we are taking IMD forecast seriously. We will have to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people....

Cyclone Amphan advances: Home Minister assures Mamata, Naveen Patnaik of aid | Oneindia News [Video]

Cyclone Amphan advances: Home Minister assures Mamata, Naveen Patnaik of aid | Oneindia News

West Bengal and Odisha are bracing for the landfall of tropical cyclone Amphan which will hit the states tomorrow and is expected to cause widespread damage; Home Secy Ajay Bhalla has written to the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:13
Second Super Cyclone in Odisha after 1999: NDRF DG [Video]

Second Super Cyclone in Odisha after 1999: NDRF DG

NDRF DG, SN Pradhan on the impact of super cyclonic storm 'AMPHAN' said that after 1999, this is the second super cyclone in Odisha. He said, "Maximum impact is expected on 20th, therefore it is an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha gets into survival mode

In the middle of a pandemic that has put the world on edge, the state government on Monday started evacuating people from low lying areas in northern parts of...
IndiaTimes

News24.com | India evacuates thousands as cyclone Amphan set to hit east coast

Amphan, expected to gain strength in the next 12 hours, expected to hit states of Odisha and West Bengal.
News24

