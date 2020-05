Rohit Kumar Agarwal RT @AdityaRajKaul: #BREAKING: Big success for J&K Police & CRPF. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh tells me: Two terrorists neutralised today in Srinaga… 7 seconds ago

Virendra Kumar Sinha RT @PTI_News: Junaid Sehrai, son of hardline Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai, among two terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar city: Po… 20 seconds ago

آصف تانترے Asif Rafiq RT @Sheikhaadil2748: Hurriyat chairman and father of shaheed junaid sehrai mohd Ashraf sehrai when asked for appeal your son for surrender.… 28 seconds ago

Muneeba Tak Scenes of damaged houses during the encounter between #militants and #forces in which #HizbulMujahdin divisional Co… https://t.co/dPdXV3QVPv 33 seconds ago

राज श्रीवास्तव RT @sneheshphilip: Breaking: Newly appointed Deputy chief of HM terror group, Junaid Sehrai, son of current Hurriyat Chairman, shot dead in… 37 seconds ago

Mushtaq Gilani RT @UmarGanie1: In video- Scenes of damaged houses which got damaged during an encounter between militants and forces in which top Hizb Com… 52 seconds ago

Sam'eer Showkin Lone 🏳 Breaking: Newly appointed Deputy chief of HM militant group, Junaid Sehrai, son of current Tehreek e Hurriyat Chair… https://t.co/w7kKADmtQP 1 minute ago