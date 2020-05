Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago Coronavirus: Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31st as cases soar past 30,000 | Oneindia News 02:31 Maharashtra, the state worst hit by coronavirus, has extended the lockdown in the state till May 31. The Uddhav Thackeray government decided to extended the lockdown with the number of cases rising steadily. While the lockdown has been extended for the entire state, an order on phase-wise lifting or...