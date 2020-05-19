Global  

Coronavirus: Delhi Metro may resume operations before lockdown 4.0 ends on May 31

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
With public transport services resuming in the national capital on Tuesday, the Centre is considering giving a nod to the Delhi Metro to restart operations before June 1. Top sources in the ministry of home affairs (MHA) told the timesofindia.com that Delhi Metro, which falls under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, may be allowed to resume operations even before Lockdown 4.0 comes to an end on May 31.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: Heavy traffic jam at DND flyway amid lockdown 4.0

Watch: Heavy traffic jam at DND flyway amid lockdown 4.0 01:15

 Heavy traffic jam was witnessed at Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway on May 18. This comes after some relieve was given in lockdown 4.0 by the Centre. Long queues of vehicles were seen at the check post as several people came out to attend the offices on Monday. DND connects Noida with South Delhi. The...

Lockdown 4.0: People flout 'no pillion riding' rule after 2-wheelers allowed in Delhi [Video]

Lockdown 4.0: People flout 'no pillion riding' rule after 2-wheelers allowed in Delhi

According to Delhi government guidelines for the fourth phase of COVID19 lockdown, movement of two-wheelers is allowed within the state but with no pillion riding. Some people were seen violating the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Tea shops open in Delhi, Gujarat as lockdown 4.0 brings more relaxations [Video]

Tea shops open in Delhi, Gujarat as lockdown 4.0 brings more relaxations

With some new relaxations in the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, tea shops in Delhi started to function from May 19. The shop owners have to follow some safety norms like social distancing and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published

Lockdown extension: Delhi metro to remain shut till May 31

Metro services will remain closed for commuters till May 31, in view of the lockdown extension, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said. "In light of the extension...
IndiaTimes

DMRC trains staff amid lockdown, says decision on resumption of metro services on Centre

Protocols for social distancing and other safety norms are being worked upon for passengers for using metro trains and station premises whenever services are...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

