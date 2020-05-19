Coronavirus: Delhi Metro may resume operations before lockdown 4.0 ends on May 31
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () With public transport services resuming in the national capital on Tuesday, the Centre is considering giving a nod to the Delhi Metro to restart operations before June 1. Top sources in the ministry of home affairs (MHA) told the timesofindia.com that Delhi Metro, which falls under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, may be allowed to resume operations even before Lockdown 4.0 comes to an end on May 31.
