I Connect Journal Migrant workers gather near Bandra station in Mumbai to board Shramik Special train, stopped – Watch | Maharashtra … https://t.co/bUkkUHuAn7 14 seconds ago

Nivane Kalanath Bhat March: 29 Stranded migrant workers throng Delhi bus terminal in effort to get back home April 14: Hundreds of migr… https://t.co/8UVFYY6oUT 2 hours ago

HW News English The state of Maharashtra has around 12-13 lakh migrant workers. The majority of the migrants are from states like U… https://t.co/ZCog7f9tfX 3 hours ago

PV. S. Narayanan RT @Indsamachar: In a repeat incident, a crowd of more than 2,000 migrant workers gathered near #Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus on Tuesday mornin… 3 hours ago

IndSamachar News In a repeat incident, a crowd of more than 2,000 migrant workers gathered near #Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus on Tuesday… https://t.co/zdubZRcqoA 3 hours ago

कोमट पाणी प्या ! इति - पेंग्विन चे पप्पा. RT @Rjtsin: The situation is getting worst day by day. A massive crowd of migrant workers was observed near Bandra terminus violating the l… 4 hours ago