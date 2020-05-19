Global  

Two arrested after Samajwadi Party leader, son shot dead in UP's Sambhal

DNA Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
The shooting was captured on a mobile camera where two people fired at the father-son duo following an argument over the road construction.
SP leader, son shot dead in UP's Sambhal

A Samajwadi Party local leader Chhote Lal Diwakar and his son Sunil shot dead in broad daylight in UP's Sambhal district on Tuesday morning. The entire...
IndiaTimes

Samajwadi Party leader Chhotelal Diwakar, son shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

Samajwadi leader Chhotelal Diwakar and his son, Sunil Diwakar, were shot dead in broad daylight in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The murder was...
Zee News


