Two arrested after Samajwadi Party leader, son shot dead in UP's Sambhal

Credit: Oneindia - Published 5 hours ago Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meet on friday on plight of migrants | Oneindia News 02:34 Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss the prevailing situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of nationwide lockdown and the government’s announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the Covid-19 hit economy...