Flipkart partners Vishal Mega Mart for home delivery of essentials in 26 cities Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

To facilitate the delivery of essentials at consumers' doorstep in the fastest and safest manner possible, Flipkart today announced its partnership wi 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this