Hundreds of migrant workers gather in Ahmedabad to leave for Bihar

Zee News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
 A large number of migrant workers gathered at the GMDC ground in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 20) morning in order to board the trains which will leave from Ahmedabad carrying the migrant workers.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Hundreds of migrants gather in Coimbatore to collect train passes

Watch: Hundreds of migrants gather in Coimbatore to collect train passes 01:53

 Hundreds of migrant workers gathered in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore to get train passes amid lockdown. Migrant workers along with their families gathered near the Sundarapuram area to collect passes for Shramik Special trains. Migrants across the country have been stuck due to the lockdown. The...

