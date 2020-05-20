Hundreds of migrant workers gather in Ahmedabad to leave for Bihar
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () A large number of migrant workers gathered at the GMDC ground in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 20) morning in order to board the trains which will leave from Ahmedabad carrying the migrant workers.
Hundreds of migrant workers gathered in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore to get train passes amid lockdown. Migrant workers along with their families gathered near the Sundarapuram area to collect passes for Shramik Special trains. Migrants across the country have been stuck due to the lockdown. The...
Sonu Sood has become a real life hero when the entire country is battling Coronavirus Pandemic, leaving the migrants in the country devastated with no jobs and many walking back hundreds of kilometeres..