UP govt opposing Priyanka Gandhi because she wants to help migrant labourers: Ahmed Patel

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"Uttar Pradesh government, its administration and some media channels are opposing Priyanka Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders because they want to help the troubled and helpless migrant labourers," Patel tweeted in Hindi . This comes a day after Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that the list of buses given by the Congress to ferry migrant workers to their homes consists of many two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers. 👓 View full article

