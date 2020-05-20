BJP cites Kerala's Covid performance, slams Maharashtra for 'failure'
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has "failed" to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22.The BJP's attack came a day after the Covid-19 case count in Maharashtra reached to 37,136 with 1,325 deaths.
