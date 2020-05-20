Global  

BJP cites Kerala's Covid performance, slams Maharashtra for 'failure'

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has "failed" to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22.The BJP's attack came a day after the Covid-19 case count in Maharashtra reached to 37,136 with 1,325 deaths.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: China ready for probe; USA protest warning; Bhubaneswar virus-free

Covid update: China ready for probe; USA protest warning; Bhubaneswar virus-free 04:15

 From China acquiescing to international pressure for an investigation into the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, to Bhubaneswar and Meghalaya's active case count reaching zero - here are the top ten updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that his...

