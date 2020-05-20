Global  

Cyclone Amphan to completely enter land by 7pm: IMD

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Cyclone Amphan is currently crossing the West Bengal coast near the Sunderbans and will reach near Kolkata by evening, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday as the storm was making a landfall. He said strong winds with an intensity of 160 kilometres per hour have commenced in coastal West Bengal districts.
