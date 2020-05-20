Cyclone Amphan to completely enter land by 7pm: IMD
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Cyclone Amphan is currently crossing the West Bengal coast near the Sunderbans and will reach near Kolkata by evening, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday as the storm was making a landfall. He said strong winds with an intensity of 160 kilometres per hour have commenced in coastal West Bengal districts.
While speaking to ANI in Odisha on May 19, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar's Deputy Director, Umashankar Das on cyclonic storm 'Amphan' said Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts to be most affected. "We are expecting it will cross land by...