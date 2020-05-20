Global  

Pakistan terror camps hit by coronavirus, Kashmiri trainees may die of Covid-19: J&K DGP

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have been hit by the coronavirus and some Kashmiris undergoing training in those camps could die of Covid-19 as "nobody bothers about them", J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has said.Citing an intercepted phone-call made by a trainee from his PoK camp to his family in Kashmir, Singh said there are fears that the desperate terrorists would try to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir and spread the deadly virus in the Valley.
