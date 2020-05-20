Trains to run from June 1 to have AC, non-AC coaches; booking from tomorrow: Indian Railways
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () The Railways on Wednesday issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express. However, the Railways clarified that these trains will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.
Indian Railways on May 21 announced that ticket reservation counters and Common Service Centers will be opened in a phased manner across the country from today onwards. People were seen standing outside 'Rail Reservation Centre' in Delhi on May 22. "We got information yesterday that railway counter...
The Union Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal on May 21 said that the West Bengal Government not actively cooperated with Railways Ministry to let migrant workers reached their home via special trains amid..
While speaking to ANI in Delhi on May 20, Railways Executive Director (Media), RD Bajpai said Railways will run 100 pairs (200 return journeys) of non-AC trains from June 1. "Only online ticket booking..