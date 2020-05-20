Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trains to run from June 1 to have AC, non-AC coaches; booking from tomorrow: Indian Railways

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The Railways on Wednesday issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express. However, the Railways clarified that these trains will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ticket booking counters to open from today, people gather outside 'Rail Reservation Centre' in Delhi

Ticket booking counters to open from today, people gather outside 'Rail Reservation Centre' in Delhi 02:06

 Indian Railways on May 21 announced that ticket reservation counters and Common Service Centers will be opened in a phased manner across the country from today onwards. People were seen standing outside 'Rail Reservation Centre' in Delhi on May 22. "We got information yesterday that railway counter...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WB govt didn't cooperate to run special trains for migrant workers: Piyush Goyal [Video]

WB govt didn't cooperate to run special trains for migrant workers: Piyush Goyal

The Union Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal on May 21 said that the West Bengal Government not actively cooperated with Railways Ministry to let migrant workers reached their home via special trains amid..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
200 non-AC trains to run from June 1: Railways Executive Director [Video]

200 non-AC trains to run from June 1: Railways Executive Director

While speaking to ANI in Delhi on May 20, Railways Executive Director (Media), RD Bajpai said Railways will run 100 pairs (200 return journeys) of non-AC trains from June 1. "Only online ticket booking..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Railways to start bookings for 200 special trains from today

In a major relief to passengers, Indian Railways on Wednesday released the list of 200 Special trains that will run from June 1 and said that these will be fully...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this