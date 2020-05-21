Bihar Board Class 10th result 2020 likely to be released on this date, check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the result of Bihar Board Class 10 or matric examination on Thursday (May 21). BSEB sources said the verification process of the toppers has been completed and the result of Bihar board Class 10 examination would be declared soon after the completion of verification process.
Results of Bihar School Examination Board were released on May 26. Durgesh Kumar, a farmer's son secured 2nd place in Bihar Board Class 10th exam. Durgesh aspires to become an engineer in life. He said..
