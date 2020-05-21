Global  

Bihar Board Class 10th result 2020 likely to be released on this date, check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Zee News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the result of Bihar Board Class 10 or matric examination on Thursday (May 21). BSEB sources said the verification process of the toppers has been completed and the result of Bihar board Class 10 examination would be declared soon after the completion of verification process.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: UP Board copies being checked with proper social distancing guidelines

UP Board copies being checked with proper social distancing guidelines 02:27

 Teachers returned to the centres to continued checking copies in Gorakhpur as UP Board class 10th and 12th results are to be announced in June. Social distancing measures were followed strictly during the process. Administration also provided teachers with masks, gloves and sanitizers.

