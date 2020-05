Live News Everyday via India Today | Latest Stories https://t.co/oLpLdxQRNk India Today | Latest StoriesIndia needs to adopt market-f… https://t.co/ZXPOVL6QDF 3 minutes ago Anand K.Vajapeyam India Needs to Adopt Market-friendly Approach to Grab Opportunity in Post-Covid World: Alice Wells https://t.co/dU6dYPewSZ 12 minutes ago मिस्टर X RT @htTweets: India needs to adopt market-friendly approach in post-Covid world: Alice Wells https://t.co/fEhnBge0pg https://t.co/2X2D6GjR… 19 minutes ago Chinmaya malik RT @NewIndianXpress: Alice Wells, a senior US diplomat, has questioned India's ability to crack a trade deal while underlining that it need… 24 minutes ago The New Indian Express Alice Wells, a senior US diplomat, has questioned India's ability to crack a trade deal while underlining that it n… https://t.co/oDwgrvLHYR 29 minutes ago pawan kumar India needs to adopt market-friendly approach in post-COVID world: Alice Wells https://t.co/2RC5KVdlui 40 minutes ago News18.com Underlining that India has not been able to crack trade deals, a senior US diplomat on Wednesday said it needs to b… https://t.co/TKLGRiDX5F 40 minutes ago PUNEET VIZH India Needs to Adopt Market-friendly Approach to Grab Opportunity in Post-Covid World: Alice Wells https://t.co/KlrQlp07N0 44 minutes ago